 Jennifer Lopez Channels Her MLB Star Boyfriend in Pinstriped Two-Piece

Isabel Jones
Jul 09, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

When it comes to date night dressing, Jennifer Lopez is batting 1000.

The stunning multi-hyphenate, who celebrates her 49th birthday later this month, stepped out with her retired MLB star beau Alex Rodriguez in L.A. on Sunday, looking glam as can be in a pinstripe crop top and matching wide-leg pants.

Clearly, J.Lo looking amazing is barely news at this point—it’s just a given. However, there’s something that caught our eye about her latest lewk, and it has everything to do with her former New York Yankee boyfriend.

Does this look familiar?

Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How about now?

Al Bello/Getty Images

It’s hard to deny the facts: Jenny from the Block is basically wearing a Yankees uniform (shop a similar style here).

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagram Has Fans Convinced She and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lopez has sartorially repped her home team. Less than two weeks ago Jen rocked a white and navy striped boat neck tee during a celebrity softball game in N.Y.C.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Way to knock it out of the park, Jen! (Sorry, we’ll stop.)

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Anyways, long story short, I'm walking outside and I forget where I parked my car. And someone taps me on the shoulder. And I turn around, and I do not recognize this person. And it took me about four or five seconds, and she said, it's Jennifer, it's Jennifer. I go, my God, Jennifer. You look beautiful. I was so embarrassed, and then I got a little nervous. We basically had a small chitchat, and she says, well, you have my number. Reach out, and. And I went home that night, and I reached out. [MUSIC] I went up to him, and tapped him on the shoulder. [MUSIC] How did this happen? Tell us all about it. Wow. No, truly important for us to know. [LAUGH] For some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi, and I said, hi, Alex. And he's like, hi, Jennifer! And I was like, yeah. And then, that was it. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!