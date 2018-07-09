 Jennifer Lopez Channels Her MLB Star Boyfriend in Pinstriped Two-Piece

When it comes to date night dressing, Jennifer Lopez is batting 1000.

The stunning multi-hyphenate, who celebrates her 49th birthday later this month, stepped out with her retired MLB star beau Alex Rodriguez in L.A. on Sunday, looking glam as can be in a pinstripe crop top and matching wide-leg pants.

Clearly, J.Lo looking amazing is barely news at this point—it’s just a given. However, there’s something that caught our eye about her latest lewk, and it has everything to do with her former New York Yankee boyfriend.

Does this look familiar?

Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How about now?

Al Bello/Getty Images

It’s hard to deny the facts: Jenny from the Block is basically wearing a Yankees uniform (shop a similar style here).

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lopez has sartorially repped her home team. Less than two weeks ago Jen rocked a white and navy striped boat neck tee during a celebrity softball game in N.Y.C.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Way to knock it out of the park, Jen! (Sorry, we’ll stop.)