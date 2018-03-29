Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Moving In Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly just took a major step in their relationship and purchased an N.Y.C. apartment together! As you may have guessed, this is not your average Manhattan studio.

According to StreetEasy, the larger-than-life couple purchased a $15.3 million unit on the 36th floor of 432 Park Avenue (aka the tallest residential building in the world). Of course, we’d expect nothing less from a woman who totes a custom-made Swarovski-covered Starbucks cup to the gym.

The apartment in question is a roomy 4,000 square feet with three bedrooms (one for each party’s respective children, perhaps?), four-and-a-half bathrooms, and a generous library.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Couple Moments

Of course, this is hardly the crown jewel in either star’s real estate portfolio. Lopez owns lavish properties across the globe, including a $10 million mansion in the Hamptons and a $28 million Bel Air estate. In October of 2017, Jenny from the Block listed her existing penthouse in N.Y.C. for a whopping $27 million—perhaps she and Rodriguez were gearing up for the new acquisition?

Rodriguez is a seasoned real estate investor as well, which you can read all about at ARodCorp.com.

While the former MLB star recently landed an analyst gig for ESPN, Lopez is still carrying out her Las Vegas residency until late September.

So it seems the pair’s Park Avenue hideaway is really just that—you know, a casual alternative to Airbnb. That being said, the duo has spent an increasing amount of time in their native city, so it’s possible the apartment could become something of a home base in the future.

Scroll down below for a look inside the expansive pad.