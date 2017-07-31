Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod Are in Love—Literally

In case you hadn't heard, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are in love. And on love. And next to love.

The star couple posed around a "LOVE" sculpture together, and we think the subtext is pretty clear here.

Alex Rodriguez / Instagram

A-Rod posted the photo of them on Instagram on Sunday with the caption “Sunday Funday #beaches #nyc," but our eyes were definitely on the L-word behind them. Lopez and Rodriguez spent the weekend hanging out around New York City, but the sculpture wasn't their only stop.

The singer posted her own Instagram of her and A-Rod around the Big Apple, only hers featured a video of them singing, goofing off, and dancing to music while driving. Watch it here:

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod Wore the Cutest Birthday Dinner Date Outfits

Just when we thought they couldn't get any cuter.