J.Lo and A-Rod Celebrated Their Birthdays With a Joint Party in Miami

Now, that’s one sweet way to take your relationship to the next level!

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez cemented their status as Hollywood’s power couple by combining their birthdays into one big bash.

The smitten pair, who turn a year older just days apart from each other, feted their special week on Saturday in Miami with an epic joint party that included sweet PDA, a towering six-tier cake, a rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” and some seriously striking birthday attire.

VIDEO: Here’s a Smitten J.Lo Blowing a Kiss at A-Rod

Proving that age is really just a number, the Latina songstress, who officially turns 48-years-old on Monday, gave a new meaning to “birthday suit” when she almost bared it all in a completely sheer LBD that featured strategic ab-flaunting side cut-outs. A bedazzled clutch, oversized hoop earrings, and black sandals put the glam finishing touches on the birthday girl’s sizzling getup.

The former pro athlete also dressed to the nines in a bright blue suit and slightly undone white dress shirt. A-Rod took to Instagram to pour on the love with a few sweet shots of the twosome, one of which he captioned: “Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos #305.”

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

We all know a J.Lo party wouldn’t be complete without a dance session, so A-Rod shared several steamy clips of the pair showing off their moves and serenading each other to “Sweet Caroline.”

MY HEART!!! 😪❤️ CUTIES! @jlo @arod #jenniferlopez #alexrodriguez #jlo #arod A post shared by Jennifer Lopez ✨ (@jlovibes) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

@jlo @egt239 @arod #jrod #jloandalexbirthday A post shared by Stephanie Silva Veloso (@stejlover) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Family and friends were on hand for the lively celebration, where a gold and silver six-tier cake decorated with cream roses and Jennifer’s name was the centerpiece of the night.

Alex Rodriguez / Instagram

Alex Rodriguez / Instagram

Alex Rodriguez / Instagram

RELATED: J.Lo and A-Rod Exude Their Superstar Status at MLB FanFest

Of course, Lopez had a few snaps of her own to share...

Celebrating our lives... Happy birthday 🎈 #birthdaymoment #birthdaygirl #birthdayboy #birthdaybash #birthdayweek A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Stepping into my birthday week like... #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Feeling it... #itsmybirthday #birthdaypic A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Ummmm cake anyone... 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Looks like good times really never seemed so good for these lovebirds!