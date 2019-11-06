Alex Rodriguez Playfully Proposed to Jennifer Lopez (Again) While They Were Both Dripping in Sweat

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are committed to their workout routines, even though their schedules are all over the place.

The former Yankees player shared a fun sneak peek into the pair's joint workout sessions with an '80s-like montage on Instagram. Set to Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," the footage finds both J.Lo and A-Rod doing deadlifts, lunges, weighted leg presses, and a variety of other moves as they swiftly get through what looks like an intense bit of cardio and weight training.

"Happy Monday! No excuses, let’s hit the gym! , " wrote Alex alongside the clips. "What are your workout goals for the week? Join me on @fitplan_app! #MondayMotivation #LetsGo"

They took a moment to high-five each other about halfway through the clip for a cute personal moment, but the best part of the footage came at the very end. Alex walked up to J.Lo with her tumbler clad in Swarovski crystals from her upcoming film Marry Me, then "proposed" (again) to Jen. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she exclaimed "Yes!" Adorable!

In the video, Jennifer is seen in her now traditional workout getup, featuring a cream long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings, with her hair in a messy top knot. J.Lo has a habit of wearing eye-catching, funky workout gear while hitting the gym, so this white ensemble is actually a bit toned down for her.

The last time we had a look at J.Lo in the gym, she showed off a long-sleeved golden velour crop top with matching gold and gray leggings from her Niyama Sol line. Oh, and she had plenty of abs to go with it.

Regardless of her fashion choices for this sweaty session though, it's cute to see the pair working out together. Here's to more footage of the couple getting their gains on. They truly are #goals when it comes to fitness.