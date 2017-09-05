Jennifer Lopez Drips in Gold During an Upscale Outing with Alex Rodriguez

Believe it or not, it’s only been about six months since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their romance public. The smitten New York natives are so prominent on the celebrity and fashion scenes that it feels like they’ve been together for years.

Every public appearance J.Lo and A-Rod make only fuels affection for the couple—and their immaculate street style, of course.

On Friday, the stylish pair stepped out in N.Y.C. looking 100 percent red carpet ready. Jen hit the sidewalk in a collar-bearing leopard-print Gucci jacquard dress ($3,400; farfetch.com), which she paired with black-rimmed glasses (prescription?) and sky-high black and gold platform Charlotte Olympia pumps ($326; matchesfashion.com). Keeping with the color scheme, Lopez accessorized with an ivory Valentino handbag ($2,895; net-a-porter.com).

A few paces behind, Rodriguez trailed his girlfriend in a smart suit, pale blue shirt (shop a similar style here), and a blue-gray textured tie. The former baseball star topped his look off J.Lo-style (with a snazzy pair of shades).

Splash News

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Rocks Gloriously Extra Workout Clothes While with A-Rod

When it comes to these two, glam is an understatement.