Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Can Become Your Workout Partners Thanks to a New App

If you've been getting a little bit of extra fitspo from Jennifer Lopez or Alex Rogriguez, it's because they're hoping to be your personal trainers. Not content on ruling the big screen, radio waves, and your social media feeds, Lopez and her beau have teamed up with Fitplan to offer up a special brand of fitness coaching that'll undoubtedly be a little more fun than your usual spin class.

Marie Claire reports that the couple teased the app collaboration back in June, but that more information was released today. Fitplan "provides videos, nutrition, and community working with particularly well-known trainers and fitness experts," so the addition of Lopez and Rodriguez would fit the bill. The two post about their workouts pretty often — and Lopez is always looking impossibly amazing during her sweat sessions — so it makes sense that they're teaming up with an app that lets people work out anywhere, anytime.

"I want comfort, you know what I mean? ... But that’s like the devil; it’s like the little demons coming to get you. You have to feed yourself better, you know," Lopez said about her attitude towards working out in a video posted earlier this year. "But after a show I just want a cookie, I want a cupcake, I feel like I’ve just danced for 2 hours so I want something. But I can’t."

The big news came from A. Rod Corp, which posted a preview video to Instagram. There's gym-time cuddling, which we're hoping is part of every high-intensity training session.

"Excited to announce our partnership with @fitplan_app. Get ready to workout with @arod & @jlo. More to come," the caption reads.

"More to come" includes the release date, which we'll all be gearing up for with our bedazzled reusable cups and the latest jealousy-inducing workout wear.