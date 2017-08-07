J.Lo and A-Rod Attend Their First Wedding as a Couple

Wedding bells rang for superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but, sadly, not their own.

On Sunday, the lovebirds crossed off a romantic milestone, as they stepped out together for their first wedding ceremony as a couple at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street. And, the smitten pair, who were reportedly on hand to celebrate the nuptials of Sophie Larsy, daughter of hedge fund manager Marc Larsy, and Alexander Swieca, dressed to the nines for the star-studded event.

The Latina songstress easily stole the spotlight while gifting the bride "something blue" in a sexy plunging teal gown, which featured side cut-outs and a dramatic collar neckline. And while J.Lo certainly put her best foot forward with the glamorous number, she gave us major "Jenny from the Block" vibes with oversized gold hoops, bedazzled bangles, and platform heels.

Meanwhile, the legendary athlete—who held hands with his love as they headed into the venue together—looked dapper in a swanky black suit, bow tie, and sunglasses.

After the nuptials, both halves of J-Rod proved that they are definitely on the same page, taking to Instagram to share matching limo selfies from their glam evening in the Big Apple.

While the Yankees star celebrated "date night in the city" with a cozy shot of the pair looking more loved-up than ever, the "Ain't Your Mama" hitmaker gave us a glimpse at "just another Sunday night" for the couple with a close-up look at her accessories and glam makeup.

Date night in the city #Lasrywedding A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 6, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Just another Sunday night 💚🍏 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Which leaves us with only one question: Did the pop star catch the bouquet? We hope so!