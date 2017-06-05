J.Lo and A-Rod Brought Their Families Together for #SundayFunday at the Pool

It was downtime for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on Sunday afternoon, as they spent the day basking in the sun by the pool with their kids.

Proving that their spring romance will only continue to heat up as summer nears, the lovebirds showed fans that they already make a pretty cute family, as they were joined by Lopez's 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and the baseball legend's daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, for a poolside photo shoot.

The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress took to Instagram to share a sweet snap from the day and captioned it: "Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday." In the "family" photo, which was taken by the mom of two's photographer friend Ana Carballosa, the group makes an adorable crew, as they pose together in the pool. Max, who is dressed in blue swim trunks and leans his head against his mom in the shot, is the only one sitting at the edge, while the rest enjoy a cool dip.

The former pro athlete sent back the social media love, sharing another cute image from the family's pool day. "Happy Sunday! #downtime," Rodriguez captioned the shot, which shows the smitten pair cuddling together post-swim. Sporting a glowing makeup-free complexion, gold hoops, and a tropical silk robe, the "Booty" hitmaker looks happier than ever as she leans into her beau on a lounge chair.

