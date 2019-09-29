Jennifer Lopez Wore Bridal White to Her and Alex Rodriguez's Engagement Party

Six months after getting engaged during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their upcoming wedding with a lavish party in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to E! News, the event was held at singer Carole Bayer Sager's Bel Air home, which was decorated with plenty of candles, white flowers, and purple lights. "There was a seated dinner and lots of toasts to Jennifer and Alex," a source explained. "It was a beautiful night for their close friends to come out and congratulate them."

Image zoom Andrew Toth

Celebrity pals — including Leah Remini, Benny Medina, and Ryan Seacrest — were in attendance, while J.Lo and A-Rod's young children also joined the festivities.

On Saturday, Alex took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside the party with a photo of himself and Jennifer looking head over heels in love. In it, J.Lo — wearing a one-shoulder white dress with ruffles — gazes adoringly at her soon-to-be husband, who smiles directly at the camera while embracing the singer.

"So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," the former MLB player captioned the sweet snap.

While the couple hasn't given too much information away about their big day, A-Rod let it slip during an interview on Strahan, Sara and Keke that it was going to be a destination wedding. "I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue... Are you guys ready," he teased. "It's gonna be a long flight."

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Is Still Swooning Over Jennifer Lopez's Versace Runway Moment

Meanwhile, he noted that the entire wedding is being planned by J.Lo. "When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding," he said on the show. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

With an engagement party officially in the books, it appears like these two are one step closer to tying the knot.