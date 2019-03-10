Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged!

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the moment we've all been waiting for is here: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged!

Both halves of J-Rod confirmed the news on Instagram with the same stunning sunset photo their hands showing off Lopez's enormous ring. The singer captioned the photo with several heart emoji, while Alex added a bit more detail with the words, "she said yes."

Y'all. Love is alive.

From their past few Instagram posts, it appears that the happy couple has been living it up in a sunny and tropical destination. As if we needed more reason to be jealous.

There have been rumors for awhile now that the couple was ready to take their relationship to the next level: Some sources even predicted it would happen as far back as 2017. While the world was buzzing about their relationship, though, the happy couple was relaxing and doing what they do best: spending time with their kids.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lopez has 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with his ex Cynthia Curtis.

Thanks to previous reports, we've got a pretty good idea of how the kids feel about this news.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Cutest Couple Moments

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a source said before the engagement. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”

It looks like she won't have to wait any longer. Get ready for a J-Rod wedding people, because it is COMING!