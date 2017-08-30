See All the Celebrities Sending Their Support to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Isabel Jones
Aug 30, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston, Texas, area on Friday, leaving in its wake at least 10 dead and many others in need of medical attention. The storm, cited as the most devastating hurricanes to hit the U.S. since Charley in 2004, has caused a great deal of damage across the region, necessitating serious action on behalf of the nation.

Thankfully, people are stepping up and donating to the relief fund. Celebrities, in particular, are using their status and social media reach to inspire others to give back.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced in a video on Instagram that they would be donating $25,000 each to the cause.

“Our hearts are just breaking for all the families that are displaced, all the victims … Seeing these pictures of children, and all the footage—it’s just devastating, and we just want to do or part to help,” the singer told her followers.

Rodriguez announced his and Lopez’s generous donations, noting, “It’s our opportunity to come together as one and help all the great families in distress down in Houston.”

“We’re praying for you and God bless all of you,” the MLB alum told those affected by the storm.

“We’re all in this together,” J.Lo told fans, sharing a link in her photo’s caption that explains how you can help.

Lopez and Rodriguez aren’t the only celebrities speaking out. Kim Kardashian West announced that she and her famous sisters, as well as mom Kris Jenner, will donate $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Visit redcross.org to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey today.

Scroll down below to see how other celebrities are supporting those affected by the storm.

Christy Turlington

Jordana Brewster

Adam Levine

Kevin Hart

Olivia Munn

Please pass along to anyone needing help in Houston and the surrounding areas. #prayforhouston🙏

Oprah Winfrey

Lady Gaga

Justin Bieber

Drake

Hilary Duff

Eva Longoria

Cher

Demi Lovato

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson"

DJ Khaled

Ellen DeGeneres

Beyoncé  

Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwyneth Paltrow

Houston, we will do what we can from far away, but please know you are in our prayers ❤️(just donated)

Reese Witherspoon

Praying for all the families in Texas dealing with this horrible devastation. 🙏🏻#houston #redcross

Rachael Ray

"Thanks to your support of our @Nutrish brands, we are able to donate $1 million today, through The Rachael Ray Foundation, to help support various animal welfare organizations who are actively working in Texas and Louisiana to care for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey. $100,000 donations have been made to @SPCATexas and @AustinPetsAlive!, who are already providing disaster relief to animals in need. We will continue our commitment to work with national and local organizations to assess needs and provide the additional earmarked funds. Thank you to all who are donating their time, effort and money as goodwill to our neighbors is most important during times like these." -RR [Photo credit Austin Pets Alive!] #hurricaneharvey

