See All the Celebrities Sending Their Support to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston, Texas, area on Friday, leaving in its wake at least 10 dead and many others in need of medical attention. The storm, cited as the most devastating hurricanes to hit the U.S. since Charley in 2004, has caused a great deal of damage across the region, necessitating serious action on behalf of the nation.

Thankfully, people are stepping up and donating to the relief fund. Celebrities, in particular, are using their status and social media reach to inspire others to give back.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced in a video on Instagram that they would be donating $25,000 each to the cause.

VIDEO: Beyoncé Pledges to Help as Many Victims of Hurricane Harvey as She Can

“Our hearts are just breaking for all the families that are displaced, all the victims … Seeing these pictures of children, and all the footage—it’s just devastating, and we just want to do or part to help,” the singer told her followers.

Rodriguez announced his and Lopez’s generous donations, noting, “It’s our opportunity to come together as one and help all the great families in distress down in Houston.”

“We’re praying for you and God bless all of you,” the MLB alum told those affected by the storm.

“We’re all in this together,” J.Lo told fans, sharing a link in her photo’s caption that explains how you can help.

Lopez and Rodriguez aren’t the only celebrities speaking out. Kim Kardashian West announced that she and her famous sisters, as well as mom Kris Jenner, will donate $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Visit redcross.org to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey today.

Christy Turlington

This is where we will be sending our support. Thank you @circleofhealth for providing healthcare to women and families in distress in times likes these all over the world. @everymomcounts stands with you. 🙏🏽 A post shared by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Jordana Brewster

Adam Levine

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Kevin Hart

Olivia Munn

Please pass along to anyone needing help in Houston and the surrounding areas. #prayforhouston🙏 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Oprah Winfrey

Woke up still praying for #Harvey to recede. Donating to @RedCross and @SalvationArmyUS. Do whatever you can. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 30, 2017

Lady Gaga

Praying for Houston what a special place. Making relief donations and sending ❤️. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 27, 2017

Justin Bieber

Praying for everyone down in Houston — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 30, 2017

Drake

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Hilary Duff

Eva Longoria

God Bless all the Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey and prayers to my hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. 🙏 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 26, 2017

Cher

SENDING ❤️& PRAYERS 🙏🏻TO

ALL TEXANS‼️Lived in Galveston & Burleson,🎤Toured🌟State For 50yrs.🎥Silkwood In Dallas. HAVE LOVED ONES IN TEXAS💋 — Cher (@cher) August 25, 2017

Demi Lovato

Heartbroken. Praying for you Houston 🙏🏻 Please everyone in Texas stay safe. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 27, 2017

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson"

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

DJ Khaled

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres

Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Leonardo DiCaprio

Flooding has forced thousands in Texas & Louisiana from their homes. Join me in supporting the @RedCross: https://t.co/MoTyKAw8bU — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) August 28, 2017

Gwyneth Paltrow

Houston, we will do what we can from far away, but please know you are in our prayers ❤️(just donated) A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Reese Witherspoon

Praying for all the families in Texas dealing with this horrible devastation. 🙏🏻#houston #redcross A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Rachael Ray