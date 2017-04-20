Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters Could Pass for Twins

Whoa, this is kind of crazy.

It's no secret that things between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have heated up quickly—after being spotted all over New York City the past month, the famous pair made their way to the Dominican Republic over Easter weekend for a getaway with their kids.

And it seems like Lopez's 9-year-old daughter Emme and Rodriguez's 12-year-old daughter Natasha had no trouble becoming fast friends. The triple threat shared a photo of the two cuties hanging out together on her Instagram account last night, which shows the duo smiling as Natasha holds Emme on her back. And while the snap in itself was completely cute, we couldn't help but notice how much the two girls look alike. In fact, aside from the age difference, they could practically pass for twins.

"Tashi and lulu..." the singer captioned the sweet 'gram.

Tashi and lulu...🌺🌸 💕 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Good genes definitely run in these families.