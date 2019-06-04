Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were the Best-Dressed Couple at the CFDA Awards

Jennifer Lopez certainly proved her worthiness of her newest accolade of Fashion Icon when she arrived on the red carpet at the CFDA Awards on Monday night alongside Alex Rodriguez.

The multi-hyphenate superstar declared a turtleneck crop top covered in crystals — 43,200 to be exact — to be evening-appropriate attire, and she paired the summertime staple with a matching fiery orange skirt, which featured a sporty drawstring at the waist and a flowing train.

The Ralph Lauren two-piece combo showcased J.Lo's enviable abs and overall toned figure. And since she couldn't wear her signature sports bra and leggings look to the event, this outfit was the next best thing for showing off her hard work at the gym.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The mom of two pulled her long brunette locks into a high ponytail, giving a generous glimpse of her Harry Winston diamond teardrop earrings and glowing complexion. She rounded out her look with a sparkly clutch that matched her ensemble to a tee and silk platform sandals.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

However, her best accessory of all was her date: future husband A-Rod. Joining his fiancée at the annual fashion event, the former baseball pro showed his support in a tailored black suit and a classic timepiece.

Someone give these two an award for best-dressed (and cutest) couple of all time.