Did Jennifer Lopez Just One-Up Alex Rodriguez's Birthday Gift?

Last month, Alex Rodriguez gave his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, a red 2019 911 Carrera GTS Porsche for her birthday. Whether or not she actually drives it — she said "I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car, period! My heart's beating out of my chest!" after the big reveal — it's sure to be a pretty shiny thing in her garage. Not to be outdone, however, Lopez turned around and gifted Rodriguez a ride of his own for his 44th birthday.

According to People, Lopez offered up a "vintage Ford Bronco" in a showstopping bright blue color. It's appropriate for a Yankee, even if the colors' a little more vibrant than the shade on Rodriguez's old uniforms. He showed off his new car all over social media, posting a video of it on his Instagram Story as well as his feed, where he captioned a snapshot with, "Top down. Sunny day. Radio on," as Cardi B's "Money" played.

People adds that Lopez's Porche (which came complete with customized JLo license plates) cost $146,420. There's no report on how much the throwback Bronco is, but it seems that the car's got a special place in Rodriguez's heart. He's all smiles in the clip. There's also no clue as to how Lopez surprised him. When he gave her the Porsche, he orchestrated and elaborate reveal that involved her kids, Maximillian and Emme, as well as his own daughters, Natasha and Ella. Lopez shared the moment on her YouTube channel.

Rodriguez is known for his extensive collection of cars. Along with the new addition, he's got a garage full of exotic rides, including a Maybach and a Ferrari.