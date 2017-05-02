Jennifer Lopez Looked Like an Actual Dream at The Met Gala with Alex Rodriguez

Talk about one wow-worthy Met Gala couple debut.

Jennifer Lopez made her way into the annual New York City event with beau Alex Rodriguez tonight, and we couldn't take our eyes off of her ethereal Valentino gown. The angelic blue creation was custom-made for the star, and featured a sheer cape-like overlay, high neck, and dreamy flowing train. She paired the gown with more than 150 carats of Harry Winston diamonds, including a set of hoop earrings, a set of bracelets, and an assortment of sparkling rings. Giuseppe Zanotti heels finished her breathtaking ensemble.

The former Yankees baseball star didn't look so bad himself, complementing his lady love in a dapper black and navy blue tuxedo that he styled with a coordinating bow-tie and diamond-set Piaget Altiplano timepiece.

The famous duo also shared several photos on Instagram as they made their way to the fête—and we can't get enough of the good-looking stars.

Me and my macho bello...#MetGala2017 #Valentino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

VALENTINO. HARRY WINSTON. #MetGala2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

We're ready for the #MetBall2017 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on May 1, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

#MetGala2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

