Airport Inspo: Jennifer Lopez Demonstrates How to Jet-Set with Style

A trip to the airport is no different than a walk down the red carpet for Jennifer Lopez. She's got the art of luxurious style down pat, and even her casual emsembles include the J.Lo flair that we love. Take out your pencils, because the queen of glamour is showing how she adds the ritz to her basics.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Officially Announces Her Las Vegas Residency

Lopez showed off her enviable figure in a cropped knit sweater paired with '70s inspired jeans. Her tan heels elevated the look as she held on to a Hermès bag big enough to hold all travel essentials. Never one to leave home without a little sparkle, the triple threat covered her fingers with gold and diamond rings, which complemented a metallic manicure. Over-sized black sunglasses covered her eyes from the paparazzi's flash. Her makeup was kept minimal with dewy skin and a hint of gloss on her lips, while her new lob stole the spotlight, demoing casual glam at its best!

Related Video: Find Out Why Kahlana Barfield Loves the Off-White Denim Trend

PHOTOS: 135 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane