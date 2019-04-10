Jennifer Lopez Has Finally Addressed Those A-Rod Cheating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez just gave the verbal equivalent of an eye roll while addressing rumors about her relationship.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, she finally spoke up about the allegations that Alex Rodriguez cheated on her with former New York Yankee Jose Canseco's ex-wife.

"I mean, it doesn't matter," Lopez told co-host Charlamagne Tha God. "I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We're just happy."

"We're not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is," she added. "I know what our relationship is."

Last month (just a day after J.Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement), Canseco, A-Rod's former fellow New York Yankee, tweeted accusing Rodriguez of cheating on J.Lo with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. He claimed to have been with Jessica when Rodriguez called her on the phone months prior, and tweeted his phone number at J.Lo in case she wanted "the truth about Alex Rodriguez."

Jessica Canseco later tweeted to deny the accusations, saying that she was friendly with both J.Lo and A-Rod as a couple.

RELATED: J.Lo Power Poses in a Dress That's Slit Up to There — Twice

While she didn't address the cheating accusation levelled at A-Rod by Playboy model Zoe Gregory, it sounds like J.Lo has said her piece on the cheating matter as a whole — and the only people who really know what's going on in a relationship are the people in it.