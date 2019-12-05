Jennifer Lopez Rocked a Familiar '90s-Inspired Hairstyle During a New York City Outing

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in New York City with a cozy winter look and a throwback hairstyle that had us reminiscing about her classic hits.

The pop star turned heads in an oversize Coach red wool tartan coat, complete with gold closures, black leather trim, and a stylish dark chrome pocket chain. As the new face of Coach, J.Lo has been spotted rocking plenty of looks from the brand, and this pleasing holiday-esque coat is the latest she's rocked from the brand's collection.

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

"I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Jennifer said of her new role in a statement. "It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown-downtown mix."

Beneath her coat, J.Lo wore a black button-down blouse paired with Stuart Weitzman's Natalia thigh-high black leather boots with heels and pointed toes. She topped off the look with a black leather satchel complete with matching gold hardware, much like her coat.

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Just Said Goodbye to Her Bob

As far as her gorgeous locks, the Marry Me star opted for a familiar look we haven't seen her rock for some time: a pin-straight '90s-esque flat-ironed blowout. It was reminiscent of the very same hairstyles the mogul had called upon back in music videos like "If You Had My Love." Given that just days ago she debuted a short, curly bob, it was a surprising change.

With the holidays right around the corner, we can't wait to see what J.Lo debuts for her next outing, especially if it means another mix of new-school and old-school glam from her style playbook.