Jennifer Lopez Nails the '70s Trend While Filming Her New Music Video

Whether she's parading on the red carpet in a glamorous gown or turning heads at the judging table for American Idol, Jennifer Lopez always makes a jaw-dropping fashion statement. The set of her new music video for "El Mismo Sol" was no different. The multi-talented singer served up '70s realness as she demonstrated how to rock one of the season's hottest trends—and she completely mastered the tricky look.

Lopez tucked a tan top into flared denim that she accessorized with an embellished western belt and a sold-out Etro fringe suede jacket. Her accessories kept the theme going with chunky platform heels, round oversized sunglasses, dangling earrings, and a myriad of necklaces, rings, and bracelets. Even Lopez's hair tuned in to the decade with long retro waves. All that's left to say is: Far out, J.Lo!

