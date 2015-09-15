J.Lo Channels '70s Funk with Her Latest American Idol Ensemble

Diane von Furstenberg’s House of DVF Season 2 premiere aired on Sunday, but Jennifer Lopez is giving us another reason to talk about the legendary designer. While sitting in the judge’s chair for a round of American Idol auditions in Atlanta this past weekend, the Latin chanteuse transported us back to Studio 54 in a '70s-inspired look that’s perhaps one of the most stunning she’s worn on the show.

Paired with a glossy red lip, elegant side-swept hair, and a turquoise nair color, Lopez sported DVF’s multi-colored floral-print pants and sheer top like a pro. In addition to the piece’s eye-catching pattern, the bell-bottom shape of the pants and a matching oversize bow atop the shirt provided a solid retro flashback. This one’s one for the style records.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Jennifer Lopez

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Head-to-Toe Looks From Seasons 14 and 15 of American Idol