Jennifer Lopez's 50th Birthday Party Was Just as Glamorous as You'd Expect

If you think Jennifer Lopez went all out for her 50th birthday, you are absolutely right.

The singer and actor was lavishly celebrated by her friends and loved ones at a huge birthday bash held at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s Miami estate on Wednesday, July 24. According to People, the event was well attended with a star-studded guest list, including DJ Khaled, Ashanti, Fat Joe, and, of course, J.Lo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Music was provided by DJ Cassidy and DJ Don Hot, both of whom shared snippets of the party on Instagram.

Pictures from the evening show Lopez wearing a gold metallic dress with several daring cutouts and a thigh-high slit. She finished off the look with shoulder-skimming hoop earrings, a sleek ponytail, and a tiny metallic bag.

E! News reports that Rodriguez surprised Lopez with a birthday gift in the form of a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible, which supposedly cost a whopping $140,000. According to a source, the car was delivered directly to Lopez’s front door, complete with a decorative bow and a vanity plate reading “JLO.” It’s what she deserves, TBH!

And that’s not the only way Rodriguez showed his affection for Lopez in honor of her birthday. Earlier on Wednesday, the sports commentator took to Instagram to share a sweet video message for J.Lo. “Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday,” he said amid clips of the happy couple sharing memories together. “Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.”

At her party, Lopez was serenaded by several of her musically inclined guests — including her children, Maximillian and Emme. According to People, the twins shared a birthday rap and song for their mom, and the entire celebration concluded with a waterside fireworks show.

Lopez has been busy celebrating this particular birthday milestone with her It’s My Party tour, which will reach its final stop later this week. But J.Lo herself has no intention of stopping; the triple threat will be seen back on the big screen later this fall in the film Hustlers, where she will star alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Stormi Maya, and Lili Reinhart. “I love this character,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight about her role of Ramona, the strip club owner. “I love this story. It's a really gritty New York story with women at the forefront — the thing actresses dream of — and to be able to produce it and star in it was very special.”