How You Can See Jennifer Lopez Take the Stage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival 

Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas residency doesn’t kick off until January of next year, but the Latin pop star is already carving out her place within Sin City. The 46-year-old talent is taking her assets to Nevada’s capital of fun next week and will perform at the 2015 iHeartRadio Fest inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Sept. 19. Yes, J. Lo is joining the list of top-10 hit makers that includes Kanye West, Sam Smith, Nick Jonas, Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, and Jason Derulo, but we expect the diva’s show to be particularly over-the-top.

So excited!!!!! September 19th @iheartradio. Tune in to @onairwithryan this morning for more. #JLoVegas #CantWait #StayTuned 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 8, 2015 at 6:28am PDT

Coming soon... 😉 #JLOVegas A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:48am PDT

Lopez took to Instagram to not only share a promotional image of what’s to come, but to also tease a glimpse of how bedazzled her months-long residency will be (above). “It’s gonna have everything that I’ve been known to do over the years, and it’s gonna be a beautiful, glamorous kind of Vegas show,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her show. “Something that I think people, whether you’re a fan of my music or not, would come and see and really enjoy. That’s my goal.” And while we’re already searching through the best flight options out of New York to see her shake it, you don’t have to be in Vegas to enjoy the iHeartRadio showdown. A two-night special will air Sept. 29 and 30 on The CW. Lopez, naturally, will perform the second night—our calendars are marked.

