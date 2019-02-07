Is This a Photo of J.Lo in 1999 or 2019?

Before Jennifer Lopez necessitated the creation of Google Images in 2000 after that unforgettable Versace gown at the Grammys, she arrived at the 1999 ceremony wearing a gold dress that almost necessitated sunglasses. But upon further inspection, it's not just the outfit that's giving us pangs of nostalgia — and probably having Kylie and Kendall running to their closets for a throwback look — it's the realization that Lopez definitely hasn't changed at all since 1999. She's still glowing, still gorgeous, and 100 percent still all about being the center of attention.

Image zoom Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/Getty Images

The year 1999 was a big one for Lopez. It marked the release of her debut album, On the 6, and America was riding a wave of Latin music. There were releases from Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Carlos Santana, and Lopez. In fact, Latin music was such a big deal that in 2000, one year after J.Lo's glam gold mini, the Latin Grammys became a bonafide ceremony in and of itself.

But back to J.Lo's dress — the shimmering, sparkling, spaghetti-strap number with lace detail is about as '90s as it can get. Add to that the center part and the stick-straight hair and you've got a timeless J.Lo look that could be 1999 or 2019, take your pick. This was Lopez's second appearance at the awards ceremony, and she was enlisted to present alongside Jerry Seinfeld. You'd think there was almost no way for the situation to get more 1999 — until you hear the duo presented the award to Madonna.

Lopez's all-over sequin look may be from the '90s, but the it's definitely something that's back in a big way. Reminder, Lopez wore this just a couple months ago:

Kendall Jenner also famously wore a glittering mini for her birthday and Fall 2018 saw a slew of designers pushing sequins out of cocktail hour into the daylight. But no matter what the time of day or the occasion, Lopez has always been a proponent of glitz, whether it's an awards show or not.