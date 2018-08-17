Jennifer Lopez's Weekday Look Cost More Than $10,000

What do you get when you mix a decade-spanning diva, a major studio, and a casual stroll to your paparazzi-shrouded SUV? An outfit with a higher net worth than the person writing about it (*makes self-deprecating joke while crying on the inside*).
Lopez, 49, stepped out with her retired MLB beau Alex Rodriguez on Thursday in N.Y.C., sparing no expense when it came to her signature ~aesthetic~.
The pair departed from NBC Studios in complementary looks. Rodriguez wore a royal blue suit with a gray tie and black aviator shades, while J. Lo stepped out in a pale pink feathered Valentino minidress ($7,300; mytheresa.com), matching crystal-encrusted Gucci sandals ($1,250; farfetch.com), and a white Fendi mini purse with gold hardware and studs.
While we can’t locate the exact studded model of Jen’s purse, judging by similar versions we’ve found, it’s in the ballpark of $3,000-$4,000. So, the estimated final tally of Lopez’s lewk (blinged out hoop earrings not included) is around $12,000.
Ah, $12,000 Thursdays … Gotta love ‘em.