Jennifer Lopez's Weekday Look Cost More Than $10,000

What do you get when you mix a decade-spanning diva, a major studio, and a casual stroll to your paparazzi-shrouded SUV? An outfit with a higher net worth than the person writing about it (*makes self-deprecating joke while crying on the inside*).

Lopez, 49, stepped out with her retired MLB beau Alex Rodriguez on Thursday in N.Y.C., sparing no expense when it came to her signature ~aesthetic~.

The pair departed from NBC Studios in complementary looks. Rodriguez wore a royal blue suit with a gray tie and black aviator shades, while J. Lo stepped out in a pale pink feathered Valentino minidress ($7,300; mytheresa.com), matching crystal-encrusted Gucci sandals ($1,250; farfetch.com), and a white Fendi mini purse with gold hardware and studs.

Gotham/Getty Images

While we can’t locate the exact studded model of Jen’s purse, judging by similar versions we’ve found, it’s in the ballpark of $3,000-$4,000. So, the estimated final tally of Lopez’s lewk (blinged out hoop earrings not included) is around $12,000.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Ah, $12,000 Thursdays … Gotta love ‘em.