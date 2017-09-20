Jennifer Lawrence Tried to Jump Out of a Plane Because of Her Anxiety

In case you haven't heard, Jennifer Lawrence's latest movie, mother!, isn't for the faint of heart—a fact that isn't lost on the Oscar-winning actress. And, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence revealed that some of the hardest scenes to watch were also the most difficult to film. (Hence the KUWTK tent.)

One scene, which we'll leave up to audiences to identify themselves, was particularly brutal for the actress because it involved losing control of herself completely—something she has been struggling with a lot lately, especially on airplanes.

"It's scary not being able to control yourself—I've recently had problems with plane anxiety and it's really similar," she explained. "I'm not afraid of the airplane, I'm afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself." To be more precise, the 27-year-old is afraid she'll scream that the plane is going to crash mid-flight. It's a valid fear, too, because she's done it before. Lawrence recalled the time she yelled, "We're going down! It's coming down!" after the plane hit an air pocket.

And that's not the only time she's acted out on an airplane. The actress also revealed that she once tried to jump out of an Air France flight. "I can't believe I didn't get arrested. I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out."

Catch mother! in theaters now—just remember to keep your seat belts fastened.