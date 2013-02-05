Jennifer Lawrence's Oscar 2013 Dress: 5 Things You Can Expect

Jennifer Lawrence hasn't picked a dress for the Oscars yet, but she's working on it, and it's going to be maj-or. Why? Because this year, she teamed up with Rachel Zoe, and already the super stylist has dressed her in a variety of high-fashion pieces this awards season, including Valentino (for last night's Oscar Nominees bash), Chloe (for yesterday's nominees luncheon), Dior (for the SAG Awards and Globes, she's the face of the luxury label), and beyond. So, what does this mean for The Biggest Night of All, the Academy Awards? At yesterday's Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Best Actress nominee gave reporters a few hints...

1. SHE HASN'T PICKED A DRESS, YET."I'm going to wear sweat pants. Yeah, I have been thinking about it. We've got some sketches together, but nothing decided yet."

2. COMFORT IS NOT NECESSARY."No, last time was comfort. This year, I'm like suck it up, wear a corset."

3. SHE WANTS A HIGH-FASHION LOOK."Yeah, I am going to go for fashion this time. I say that, but that's the problem with the Oscars, they’re always at the end, where you are just exhausted from dressing up, so I never care. Now, I will. Fashion."

4. HER GO-TO PREP: FOOD."Eating normally calms me down. I remember before the Oscars [in 2011] I was wearing that skin-tight dress, and I ate a Philly cheesesteak and fries, and I was like, 'This is definitely going to help,' which it didn't cause I had to double Spanx it."

5. HER POSSE HELPS HER STAY CALM."Yeah, I normally just have my friends there while I am getting ready, so I am not thinking about it. When you’re quiet and can't talk, I’m in my head, so it's fun to have like friends there while you're getting ready."

We can't wait to see what she picks on February 24! In the meantime, see more 2013 nominees in the gallery.

— Lindzi Scharf