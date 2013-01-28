Jennifer Lawrence's MTV Gig, Prince Harry's Photos, and More!

1. Watch the MTV promo Jennifer Lawrence mentioned in her SAG Award acceptance speech. [HuffPo]

2. See photos of Prince Harry from his time serving in Afghanistan. [Today]

3. Michelle Williams denied rumors that Destiny's Child will reunite at the Super Bowl. [People]

4. Betsey Johnson will be showing a new collection at New York Fashion Week. [Fashionista]

5. Mean Girls will be getting the musical treatment, according to Tina Fey! [ONTD]

6. HBO released 23 new images from the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. [EW]