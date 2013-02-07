Jennifer Lawrence's Modeling Career, Zooey Deschanel's Bangs Advice, and More!

InStyle Staff
Feb 07, 2013 @ 12:54 pm

1. Jennifer Lawrence began her career as an emphatic Abercrombie & Fitch model. [The Cut]

2. Who knows bang advice better than Zooey Deschanel? [People]

3. Kendall and Kyle Jenner's line for PacSun launches on Friday. [WWD]

4. Melissa McCarthy revealed hilarious tidbits about her raunchy scene with Eric Stonestreet. [E! Online]

5. Rag & Bone will release their new Pilot Clutch next week! [Rag & Bone]

6. Need surefire Valentine's Day gifts? Here are 14 from Real Simple. [Real Simple]

