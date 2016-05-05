Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Killer Fight Skills in New X-Men: Apocalypse Clip

Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to kick some serious ass. The X-Men: Apocalypse star shared an exclusive new clip from the movie on her Facebook page today, and it shows off her amazing fight skills.

In the short, Lawrence's character Raven Darkhölme—a.k.a. Mystique—attends an underground cage fight but quickly takes down a security guard in order to rescue a fellow X-Men Nightcrawler from being torn apart by the evil mutant Angel. "Did you get lost little mouse? The fight is over there," the guard asks her in German before Lawrence whacks him in the face with her elbow and takes him out.

Watch the sneak peek above, and catch X-Men: Apocalypse, which also stars Sophie Turner, Olivia Munn, Hugh Jackman, Oscar Isaac, Evan Peters, Rose Byrne, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, and more, when it hits theaters May 27.