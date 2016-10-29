Jennifer Lawrence WOWS at the Britannia Awards (Plus, Who She'd Nominate for President!)

The Brits may have brought their famous weather to Hollywood but the drizzle didn’t stop the stars from dazzling on the classy carpet.

Felicity Jones’s jaw-dropping gown earned major style points as she was being honored at the BAFTA Los Angeles annual Britannia Awards Thursday evening. Jones collected the British Artist of the Year Award presented by Burberry at the Beverly Hilton Hotel event. Her gorgeous black ensemble (by Burberry, natch) shimmered with black and silver ruffles, and a sheer neckline. “I love it because it’s badass!” laughed the actress as she was being rushed inside for dinner. The rising star, who graduated from Oxford University, topped off her black and silver number with peach lips and charcoal nail polish.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Inside the enchanting ballroom, guests enjoyed tomato and burrata salad, chicken breast with rice pilaf and carrot and red velvet cupcakes for desert. That was before Jennifer Lawrence glided on stage, dripping in Le Vian jewels, to present Jodie Foster with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.

Lawrence couldn’t rave about Foster enough—even nominating her for the next president. (It is election season after all!) "Jodie made a profound impact on me when I was 19," Lawrence started. "I was new to the industry and I was scared of the fame turning me into a weirdo. But when I watched Jodie, this smart, solid rational person who treated everyone around her with complete respect, and who is never fake, I knew there was hope. She broke down barriers, charted a path and proved that Hollywood norms aren’t always normal. Jodie, your brilliance and your kindness inspired me years ago when we first met, and your talent and bravery has made a permanent impact on our industry."

Steve Granitz/Getty

Before pointing to a video tribute of Foster, Lawrence said: "While you’re viewing, please welcome my vote for the next President of the United States!”

Also among the event's honorees were Samuel L. Jackson, who took home the Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment Award; Ewan McGregor, who received the Humanitarian Award; Ricky Gervais who nabbed the award for Excellence in Comedy; and Ang Lee for Excellence in Directing.

