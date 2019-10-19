Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding Guest List Reads Like an Award Show Roster

In a matter of hours, Jennifer Lawrence is getting married, and her celebrity friends are already there for support.

Hollywood officially descended upon Newport, Rhode Island in anticipation of the actress's upcoming nuptials to Cooke Maroney. On Friday, movie stars — including Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, and Bradley Cooper — as well as musical legend Adele and reality queen Kris Jenner were among the 140 guests to attend a pre-wedding clambake on the ultra-private Rose Island underneath a white tent.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Before the rehearsal dinner, Lawrence and her future husband arrived to the venue via private jet, with J.Law looking laid-back in a camel sweater, silk skirt, and round sunnies. She even carried her own luggage when departing the plane, shirking any bridezilla vibes.

Meanwhile, later this evening, the couple will exchange their "I dos" at the opulent Belcourt Estate, which reportedly has a haunted past. However, current owner Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani, restored the property back in 2012 and rid it of any negative entities.

At dinner, guests will be treated to bougie campfire dishes, such as five-week-aged beef, wood-roasted fish, house-made marshmallow s'mores, and cauldron fritters with bourbon cream.

In other words, the wedding is shaping up to be better than any award show. Ever.