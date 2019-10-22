Jennifer Lawrence's Dior Wedding Dress Got Its Own Hotel Room

When you fall in love with your wedding dress like Jennifer Lawrence did, you've got to protect it at all costs.

The actress just tied the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney in a custom Dior wedding dress on Saturday (Oct. 18). While we haven't had a good look at what was undoubtedly a dazzling, show-stopping dress, it appears the gown had a very special set of precautions that had to be followed. Naturally – it's Dior, darling!

According to People's source, Jennifer's dress was stored in a private room at the Hotel Viking. In fact, the whole Dior design team flew in a day ahead of the wedding and "held her dress in a private guest room." Luxurious! Then, on the morning of the wedding, the Dior team "loaded the dress in the car," the source explained. Somehow, we doubt anything like that took place when Jennifer decided to don a wedding dress to a movie premiere years ago.

It's understandable that Lawrence wanted to make sure no shenanigans happened with her dress. She had basically fallen in love with it as early as June. Speaking to former E! News reporter Catt Sadler on her podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, J-Law opened up about how quick and easy the planning process actually was for her wedding.

"I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m, like, too lazy to be neurotic," she said. "I saw a dress I liked, and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’"

The ceremony took place at the Belcourt of Newport, a sprawling mansion originally designed in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt. Currently, it's owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, the CEO of Alex and Ani. Jennifer and Cooke exchanged vows in front of over 150 guests, including Adele, Amy Schumer, and Kris Jenner.

We've heard plenty of stories about the wedding, and lots of fun details about Jennifer's dress. Hopefully that means an actual photo of the dress is on its way soon. With all the care it took to ensure it was in pristine condition for the wedding, it was likely a spectacle. We'll be on the lookout for a more detailed look inside Jennifer and Cooke's nuptials.