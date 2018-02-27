Jennifer Lawrence Did "the Unthinkable" and Cleaned Up Her Dog's Poop Herself

Jennifer Lawrence is among the highest-paid actresses in the world, but that doesn't mean she's above cleaning up poop (yes, poop).

In a recent interview, the Red Sparrow actress showed firsthand why she's considered one of Hollywood's most "down to Earth" residents by picking up her dog Pippi's poop herself, which greatly surprised the article's author, writer Krista Smith. Lawrence herself didn't comment on the act, but Smith did.

"I saw something on that shoot I have never seen in 20 years of living in Hollywood," Smith wrote. "Upon arriving, Lawrence’s dog, Pippi, defecated on the property almost immediately after getting out of the S.U.V. Laura, who was helping Lawrence that day, reached in her purse, pulled out a plastic bag, and then did the unthinkable. She handed the bag to Lawrence, who proceeded to pick up her dog’s poop."

Raymond Hall

Scroll through some of Lawrence's other candid highlights from her Vanity Fair interview below.

On How She Flies After a Traumatic Plane Experience

In June 2017, her plane was forced to make an emergency landing after having double engine failure. Nobody was hurt, but the post-traumatic stress of it caused Lawrence to seek therapy, and when she has to fly somewhere now, she watches Disney movies to help her manage the nerves.

"Thank you, Emma Watson, for Beauty and the Beast. I've seen it six or seven times," she said. "If anybody has any questions about it, come to me."

On Her Ex Darren Aronofsky

“We have an amazing friendship that started before the movie, then we had a partnership with the movie, and then we had a romance that came from the movie, so when you strip the romance away, we still have immense respect for each other,” she said. “As cliché as it sounds, we were good to each other. I read stuff all the time that I think would be perfect for Darren. And I think we’ll work together again.”

On Dieting

“I’ve always wondered what it would take to get me to really diet, to really be hungry, because I’ve never done it for a movie. For Hunger Games, they told me to lose weight, and then I discovered Jack in the Box. Red Sparrow was the first time that I was really hungry, and disciplined. I can’t be in character as an ex-ballerina and not feel like an ex-ballerina.”