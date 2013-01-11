Jennifer Lawrence’s All-Black Looks: Which Is Your Favorite?

Jennifer Lawrence’s most recent knockout red carpet picks have one thing in common—they’re all black everything! Steering away from eye-popping color and shiny metallics, Lawrence’s new stylist Rachel Zoe has lured the actress to the dark side, dressing her in the universally flattering hue. For the People’s Choice Awards the actress donned a vampy velvet Valentino number; at the Los Angeles screening of her new movie Silver Linings Playbook the actress stunned in a Christian Dior dress; at the film's New York screening, she suited up in another onyx Dior design, and for the Critics’ Choice Movies Awards Lawrence wore a dramatic Prabal Gurung gown. Tell us: which look is your favorite? Vote in the poll below!
