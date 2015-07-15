Jennifer Lawrence Tells the Funny Story Behind Her Inaccurate Tattoo

Jennifer Lawrence revealed quite a few tidbits about the upcoming Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 at Comic-Con over the weekend, but she also got a little personal. The actress shared the funny story behind her small, subtle tattoo (which you've probably never seen!) that's actually scientifically inaccurate.

"I call this tattoo a watered-down rebellion," she said in an interview with HitFix. According to Lawrence, while hanging out with Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth and his family, she decided to get a tattoo but didn't want anything too large and bold. She opted for the chemical symbol for water, H20, as she thought it would be a great reminder to always keep herself hydrated.

There's just one problem: Technically, the number two should be smaller and lower than the other characters—but hers is actually higher. "I should have Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever," Lawrence said. That probably would've been a good idea, but it's still a cool tattoo! Watch the full interview here:

