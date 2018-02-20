Jennifer Lawrence Channeled Her Seductive Spy Character at Red Sparrow Premiere

Is that you, Jennifer Lawrence?

On Monday night, at the European premiere of the spy thriller Red Sparrow, J.Law was nearly unrecognizable with a bombshell new look. The actress, who plays a prima ballerina-turned-seductive spy in the upcoming film, seemingly channeled her character, Dominika Egorova, wearing a plunging gold gown and Farrah Fawcett-esque bouncy waves that took her knockout status to a ten.

Her glittering Dior dress revealed a bare back and a few delicate straps that tied around her waist. Pleated panels of gold, silver, and blush complemented a couple of metallic cocktail rings and emphasized her pared-down beauty look.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

A swipe of nude lip gloss, a smoky eye, and those boudoir waves rounded out her head-turning ensemble.

The 27-year-old's sexy persona was a far departure from her conservative appearance at Sunday evening's BAFTA Awards. Dressed in a Christian Dior Haute Couture black gown with off-the-shoulder sheer sleeves, the actress, like many stars, showed her support for the Time's Up movement through her style choice. Sleek, middle-parted strands and simple drop earrings added to her demure display.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, our generation's ultimate style chameleon.