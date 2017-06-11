Close Call! JLaw's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing

How scary! It looks like Jennifer Lawrence had a harrowing experience on Saturday after the private jet she was flying on was forced to make an emergency landing. The actress was flying out of her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky when one of the plane's engines shut down. The pilots had the flight land in Buffalo, New York but just minutes before touching down, the other engine failed.

Thankfully, the jet was able to land safely. The flight was met by emergency vehicles at the gate. No one was hurt.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence's Changing Looks

JLaw has had a busy summer so far filming Fox's new spy thriller Red Sparrow with Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. Although she always seems to be working on a new project, Lawrence finds time to make it home to Louisville and is always candid about the importance of her family and her home.

Jennifer Lawrence Wows as the Face of Dior's Newest Campaign

"She's talented and good at what she does but she's still just Jen who happens to be good at acting," Karen Lawrence, JLaw's mother, said of her daughter in an interview with WDRB.com. Hopefully future trips home for the academy award winner won't be as bumpy of a ride.