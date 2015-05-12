Jennifer Lawrence Is Named the New Face of Dior Addict

The love affair continues! Jennifer Lawrence has been named the new face of Dior Addict Lipstick. (Talk about a no brainer.)

The Oscar-winning actress, who has fronted the fashion house since 2012—she posed with the label's Be Dior handbag just this February—looks stunning in the first campaign shot (above), in which she flaunts her usual flawless complexion, a soft, smoky shadow, and a glossy pink lip.

As part of her new role, Lawrence will appear in commercials and print ads for the lipstick collection, which will re-launch in September with a fresh formula and 44 gorgeous new shades. With The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 and Joy, a biopic about inventor Joy Mangano, on the way, we’ll have to wait and see which colors she’ll choose for the red carpet (though it's safe to assume we’ll want to copy each and every one).

