Jennifer Lawrence Makes a Mustache and a Unibrow Look Good While Out in N.Y.C. 

Jennifer Lawrence's goofball streak continues! Last week, the Hunger Games actress hammed it up for the cameras while exiting Nobu in New York City by making funny faces and even sticking chopsticks in her mouth to impersonate a walrus. And now, the star is at it again.

This weekend J.Law left N.Y.C.'s the Waverly Inn looking glamorous in a summery black ensemble, which she accessorized with a unibrow and a mustache. Yes, you read that right: The prankster drew on the silly features with a marker to play a joke on any photographers. While it proved to be a success, let's be honest: not even a bit of marker could mar those gorgeous features.

With the star currently spending time in the Big Apple, we have a feeling that this won't be the last time J.Law pulls a fast one on the photogs!

