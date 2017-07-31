Jennifer Lawrence Gets Terrified in the New Mother! Movie Teaser

Warning: This video may give you chills.

In the first look at Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming psychological thriller flick Mother!, the Oscar winner gives a creepy glimpse at what's to come when the film hits theaters later this year.

As the teaser—which dropped Monday—begins, Lawrence can be seen cautiously drifting through a home as voices flow in and out in the background with the last saying sternly, "God help you." To make things even more spine tingling, haunting scenes quickly flash across the screen after Lawrence opens the front door to the home, which reveals a screaming Javier Bardem, among other things.

Lawrence stars alongside Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris, in the film, which tests a couple's relationship "when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence," according to Paramount. Black Swan filmmaker—and Lawrence's boyfriend—Darren Aronofsky wrote and directed the film about "love, devotion, and sacrifice."

Back in May, Aronofsky caused a stir on Mother's Day when he shared a teaser poster for the flick on Twitter that showed Lawrence staring blankly and holding her heart in her hands after having ripped it out of her chest.

Mother! hits theaters Sept. 15 and catch the full trailer Aug. 8.