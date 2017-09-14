Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why Motherhood Has Become Less Attractive with Age

Jennifer Lawrence may have earned rave reviews for her role in the psychological thriller mother!, but she's less than excited about the prospect of motherhood IRL.

During an interview with E! News, the Hunger Games star admitted that she has shifted her perspective on having kids with age. "Not at all," the Silver Linings Playbook actress adamantly told host Catt Sadler when asked if baby fever has kicked in after turning 27 last month.

"They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don't think that's how it's supposed to work!" she quipped.

However, J.Law didn't always feel this way about having a family of her own. "When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like…," she said, putting on a jokingly horrified expression.

Though she may not be ready for kids just yet, she's not pumping the brakes on her romance with mother! director Darren Aronofsky, whom she's been dating for a year. The Academy Award winner, who has been notoriously private about her relationship in the past, was quick to pile on the praise for her boyfriend during the interview.

"When I first read the script I thought it's too dark," she said. "I didn't even want the script in my house and then I realized that's why he's a genius. That's why I have always wanted to work with him."

She concluded, "He's unafraid. He's bold and I do agree with the message."

Well, we think J.Law and Aronofsky would make the cutest kids, just saying...