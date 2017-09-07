Jennifer Lawrence Wore Yet Another Sultry Silver Gown at a Mother! Premiere

Pay close attention: This is how to work it on a premiere's red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence dazzled as she struck a pose Thursday at the French premiere of her upcoming thriller flick Mother! in Paris at Cinema UGC Normandie. Clad in a strapless Dior Haute Couture dress cinched at the waist with a thin metallic belt, the Oscar winner brought Old Hollywood glamour to the City of Lights with the stunning look.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Lawrence completed her "pearl gray and anthracite" ensemble (as described by the brand)—with a bronze cross necklace and metallic stilettos, and put her fittingly French bold red lip on display with half of her blonde locks sleek and pulled back and the other half cascading around her neck.

This is just the latest time the Oscar winner has worn a neutral color scheme—a hue she appears to have a thing for—on the red carpet.

At the London premiere of the thriller flick Wednesday, the actress rocked a beaded gown in nearly the same tone.

Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty

And she was at it again at the Venice Film Festival Mother! premiere Tuesday, sporting a dreamy gown with a floral bodice and plunging neckline with a neutral base hue.