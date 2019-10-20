Jennifer Lawrence Is Officially Married

It's officially official. After what may have been a false alarm back in September, Jennifer Lawrence has said "I do" to her now-husband, Cooke Maroney. The two held their ceremony in Rhode Island and Lawrence's famous friends came out for the big day, including Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, and Amy Schumer.

A source at People reveals the bride wore Dior during her walk down the aisle.

Meanwhile, at the reception, Lawrence and Maroney reportedly hosted around 150 guests who dined on delicacies like "brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk" and chose between a main course of "wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter" and "five-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce" at Belcourt mansion.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

J.Law began dating Maroney, an N.Y.C. art gallerist, back in mid-2018 after one of Lawrence's friends introduced them. After less than a year, the two were engaged and though Lawrence's romantic history has been highly publicized, she managed to keep her relationship with Maroney under wraps.

Back in February 2019, Lawrence's friends described the relationship as a "fairy tale," saying that they "had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

With a love story like that, it's only right that the two managed to get their happily ever after.