Are Jennifer Lawrence and Kris Jenner Hollywood's Newest BFFs?

Now this is one celebrity pairing that we didn't see coming! Jennifer Lawrence and Kris Jenner are out to prove that they are Hollywood's newest set of best friends, and they shared a photo to back it up.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a snap of the duo on her Instagram account over the weekend, which shows the stars tangled up on top of a bed together with surprised looks on their famous faces. "Happy Birthday you piece of [s—]... God I love you #Jenniferlawrence thanks for making this night a night to remember.....even if we did get caught... I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!! #Bible #momager #doll," Jenner captioned the picture, which she also revealed was taken by her beau Corey Gamble.

Aug 21, 2015

Lawrence celebrated her 25th birthday on Aug. 15, and the 'gram was reportedly snapped at a belated party for the actress where Jenner was invited as a surprise.

