Jennifer Lawrence Tops the Forbes List of Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actresses

They say hard work pays off, but for the world’s most accomplished leading ladies the idiom is truthfully twofold. Today Forbes released its annual list of the highest-paid starlets in the movie industry and with Jennifer Lawrence’s hard-earned $52 million leading the pack, it proved that blockbuster hits like The Hunger Games and stylish endorsements with fashion houses like Christian Dior are worth the extra hours spent in front of the camera.

But the Oscar-winning actress isn’t the only beauty enjoying the job’s merits: Scarlett Johansson brought in a whopping $35.5 million while the hilarious comedian and newly named fashion designer Melissa McCarthy followed third with a close $23 million. With the exception of Bingbing Fan, a Chinese talent who’s namely known in the U.S. for her role in The White-Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom and X-Men: Day of Future Past, all of 18 women listed are American. It also includes recent InStyle cover girls like Reese Witherspoon and Anne Hathaway.

Jennifer Lawrence – $52 million Scarlett Johansson – $35.5 million Melissa McCarthy – $23 million Bingbing Fan – $21 million Jennifer Aniston – $16.5 million Julia Roberts – $16 million Angelina Jolie – $15 million Reese Witherspoon – 15 million Anne Hathaway – $15 million Kristen Stewart – $12 million

