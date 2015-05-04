Bye Bye, Bob! Jennifer Lawrence Adds Extensions to Her Chin-Length Crop

The rest of Hollywood is making the cut to join the lob and bob trend, but true to form, Jennifer Lawrence continues to march by the beat of her own drum. Over the weekend, the star was spotted in New York City with wavy layers that extended past her collarbone, prompting us to believe it's the work of well-styled extensions, or some Harry Potter-esque magic is at work. Considering that J.Law has dabbled with hair pieces in the past to take her pixie to a bob (and we haven't seen her swish-and-flick method just yet), we're pretty sure it's the former. This is the longest we've seen her strands in almost two years, and her current look is a throwback to the bombshell waves we fell in love with when Lawrence first stepped onto the scene. We're loving it, and we can't wait to see what kind of a hairstyle she has planned for tonight's Met festivities!

