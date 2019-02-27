Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring Formally Makes Its Debut at PFW

When Jennifer Lawrence got engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney earlier this month, sources commented on her ring's "massive" size. However, days later, J.Law was spotted out in a low-key gold band with a practical center stone, leaving fans (us, included) confused.

We questioned if the actress had two engagement rings, or did she upgrade the old ring? Or could it be that the original ring we saw was not an engagement ring at all?

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Well, the mystery is finally solved, as Lawrence attended Dior's Paris Fashion Week runway show on Tuesday — her first public appearance since her engagement — with an emerald-cut diamond on that finger.

It is, indeed, "massive," and according to ELLE.com, the ring is approximately four to five carats and worth an estimated $200,000. Take a look for yourself:

Image zoom Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The ring is the same one Jen wore while out with friends in New York City last week, but Tuesday's outing marks its formal debut. So, what was the other understated rock we saw when news of her engagement first broke? We're not completely sure, but People speculates, J.Law has been wearing the same ring since her engagement but with the diamond turned inside.

But why she'd want to hide such a beautiful stone still remains unknown. Whatever the reason, we're just excited that the official ring is out and receiving its well-deserved time in the spotlight.