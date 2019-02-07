Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring Is Stunningly Low-Key

After someone announces they're engaged, it's only natural to want to see their new ring, especially when that someone is Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend is a super successful art gallerist.

Well, the wait is officially over. On Wednesday, J.Law and her fiancé, Cooke Maroney, dined at an Italian restaurant in New York City and while leaving the establishment, the actress was snapped wearing a delicate gold band with an understated single-cut diamond on her left hand.

Image zoom BACKGRID

Similar to the Hunger Games star's relaxed persona, the ring was super low-key. TBH, we couldn't imagine Jennifer flaunting one of those cumbersome diamonds.

J.Law paired her dainty ring with a pair of patterned trousers and a cozy black jacket. Meanwhile, she let her blonde tresses fall loose around her shoulders and wore minimal makeup for the casual date night.

Jennifer and Cooke confirmed their engagement on Monday evening, but didn't offer any additional details on the wedding. But if J.Law's unfussy ring is any indication of the couple's upcoming nuptials, we'd bet on an intimate affair with only close friends and family.