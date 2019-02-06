It's true. After she was spotted in New York City wearing a "massive ring," Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to now-fiancé Cooke Maroney. A rep for the actor confirmed the engagement, but didn't offer any additional details.

"It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it," a source told People. "The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."

Lawrence and Maroney have been spotted in NYC throughout the polar vortex. The two have been seen cozying up together in the West Village, over the weekend and later at Raoul’s, a French restaurant.

Image zoom Try using a texturizing shampoo to create Jennifer Lawrence's root-to-tip layered beach waves. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Recalls an Altercation After Getting High at Ellen DeGeneres' Party

Cooke is an art gallery owner and keeping in line with the recent trend of quickie celeb engagements, the two only confirmed that they were dating last June. Since then, the two have made several public appearances, as well as taking several vacations together to Paris and Rome. And if Lawrence and Cooke are looking to keep up with their celebrity peers, a quickie wedding — maybe even one that spans days and continents — should be on the calendar soon.